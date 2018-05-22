Missouri House committee investigating Greitens to discuss special session rules on Tuesday

The bipartisan Missouri House committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens (R) will meet Tuesday morning at the Statehouse in Jefferson City.

The Missouri House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight meets Tuesday at 11 a.m. to discuss special session rules, as well as documents and discovery.

They’ll be discussing House resolution two, which was filed Friday evening by House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight Chairman Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City, and committee member State Rep. Gina Mitten, D-St. Louis.

The resolution adds three members to the committee and lays out numerous rules.

Under the Barnes-Mitten resolution, only committee members may question witnesses and all hearings would be open to the public and to reporters, unless the committee votes to close all or a portion of a hearing.

Governor Greitens’ lawyers would be allowed to attend any closed hearings involving witness testimony, under the rules.

Under that resolution, only those called as witnesses by the committee could testify as witnesses, and all witnesses would testify under oath.

The committee investigating the governor has three new members: two Republicans and a Democrat.

State Reps. J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, Curtis Trent, R-Springfield, and Greg Razer, D-Kansas City have been added to the committee.

House Speaker Todd Richardson addressed the Capitol Press Corps Friday evening in Jefferson City, telling reporters the committee has been expanded because “there’s a whole lot of work to be done.”

“And so the more members that they have on the committee to help them with that work, the better,” Richardson says. “And to the extent that we can get them additional manpower, that’s the reason.”

Missouri House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City, also spoke to Capitol reporters on Friday.

“From the beginning, the 2018 legislative session has been a session of scandal, and with near daily revelations of alleged wrongdoing by Eric Greitens,” says Beatty.

Greitens has admitted to an affair with his former hairdresser, but has denied any wrongdoing.

