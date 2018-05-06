Wong leads wild comeback over Cubs

Kolten Wong connected for a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Cardinals rallied to beat the Cubs 8-6 at Busch Stadium. Marcell Ozuna’s two-run double in the ninth tied the game at six for St. Louis to set up extra innings. Matt Carpenter also had a two-run double as the Redbirds won their fourth in-a-row. Tyler Lyons got one out to get credit for the win. Brandon Morrow blew the save in the ninth and Luke Farrell took the loss in the 10th for Chicago. Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo hit home runs for the Cubs, who lost their fourth straight.

The Cardinals have jumped ahead of the Central Division by a half game over Milwaukee