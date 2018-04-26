Big inning dooms Royals in loss to Brewers

A four run fourth inning was too much for the Kansas City Royals to overcome in a 6-2 loss to Milwaukee Wednesday night at Kaufmann Stadium. The Royals dropped both contests in a quick two game series.

Jhoulys Chacin and the Milwaukee bullpen pitched the Brewers to their eighth consecutive victory. Chacin stymeid the Royals to improve to 2-1, not allowing a hit until two outs in the fourth.

Brewers relievers combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings, running their streak to 28 straight.

The Brewers scored all they needed off Jason Hamel 0-2 in the fourth on two hits, a walk, an error and a pair of sacrifice flies. Only three of the runs were earned after outfielder Jorge Soler

dropped a would-be flyout to the groans of about 5,000 fans that braved the cold, wet weather.