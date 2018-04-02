Royals fall to Detroit. Hammels on 0-3 start, “It’s frustrating.”

For the second consecutive season, the Kansas City Royals have started 0-3. With temperatures in the mid-30’s in Detroit, the Royals lost to the Tigers 6-1 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Royals were up 1-0 in the third on a sac fly by Drew Butera, but Detroit tied it in the bottom half on an RBI single by Miguel Cabrera. Royals starter Jason Hammels ran into trouble in the fifth. Nicholas Castellanos hit a soft line drive for a run-scoring single with the bases loaded. Victor Martinez added a two-run single and a groundout made it 5-1.

“This was a maddening game,” Hammel said. “We had a good game plan, we executed it and I felt great out there, but we come out of it with a loss. It’s frustrating.”