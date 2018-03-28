Mizzou women’s basketball lands 8th grader

Long before she even studies for her first high school biology exam or figures out if lunch is the fourth or fifth hour, 14-year old Addison Potts of Ft. Myers, Florida knows where she is playing college basketball. She’s headed to the University of Missouri. On Tuesday, Mizzou women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton learned the 5’10 eighth-grader wants to play for the Tigers. Mizzou was one of seven schools to already offer Potts a scholarship.

Potts will start high school this fall and received offers as far back as last summer after completing 7th grade from Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Colorado, South Florida and Florida Gulf Coast, who just knocked Mizzou out the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Mizzou finished the season with a 24-8 record.