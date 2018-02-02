Missourinet 7 a.m. News 2-2-2018

Top Stories: Police have identified the man who was shot to death Thursday afternoon at a mobile home park in southwest Springfield. Officers say 38-year-old Kenneth Clark is dead after witnesses reported four unidentified men had entered his home with bandannas covering their faces. And a Catholic priest in eastern Missouri’s Farmington has been told by immigration officials to leave the country by next week. The church’s website says the priest’s work visa is expired and all appeals to keep him here were rejected.