Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt issues statement regarding NFL/National Anthem

Following President Donald Trump’s comments on NFL players who do not stand during the National Anthem, several players increased such protests before games on Sunday, forcing team owners to release statements. Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt released the following statement on Sunday.

“We are blessed in the National Football League to work with an outstanding group of players who, through their thoughtfulness and generosity, are deeply engaged in their communities. I believe in honoring the American flag and supporting all of those whose sacrifices protect the many freedoms we have in this country, including the right to have differences of opinion. Sports have long been a unifying force – especially in challenging times – and hatred and division have no place in our game. As a nation, we face serious challenges, and I believe as Americans, each of us has a responsibility to engage one another with empathy and humility to gain a better understanding of ways we can work together to solve these difficult issues.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took a knee, while also placing his hand over his heart. Cornerback Marcus Peters was seen sitting with his fist in the air. Wide receiver Chris Conley also kneeled during the National Anthem in L.A.

The first question asked of Head Coach Andy Reid had nothing to do with his thoughts on the 24-10 win over the Chargers, but rather on the player’s protest and his team owner’s response.