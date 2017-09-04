Chiefs owner Hunt being sued by New Mexico

New Mexico is suing Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, claiming he improperly secured hundreds of million of dollars in an alleged kickback scheme with state investment money. Attorney Rob Hoffman, who is representing Hunt, called the accusations baseless and issued a statement to the Kansas City Star, denying the allegations.

“The NMSIC lawsuit is, in a word, baseless. The unfounded allegations against my client contravene both the facts of this case and his long-standing, irrefutable commitment to character and integrity. It represents nothing more than an irresponsible attempt to extract financial gain by damaging my client’s good name and we intend to explore all available legal remedies in pursuit of a just outcome.”

The New Mexico State Investment Council filed the lawsuit Santa Fe. It names Hunt as a defendant along with HFV Asset Management LP and others, named only as “John Does.”

According to the Albuquerque Journal, New Mexico’s State Investment Council’s lawsuit centers around Hunt agreeing to a kickback arrangement with then-Gov. Bill Richardson insiders Anthony and Marc Correra in return for them moving state investment money to a hedge fund in which Hunt was a partner.

The Santa Fe New Mexican claims Hunt secured $300 million in investments. The investment scandal has been an ongoing saga in New Mexico for almost eight years and the council claims the state has lost millions of dollars.

Hunt starts his 11th season as Chairman and CEO of the Chiefs.

Hunt photo/credit KC Chiefs