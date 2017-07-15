Lynn holds off Pirates as Cardinals pick up their ninth shutout of the season

Lance Lynn went 6 1/3 innings and allowed eight hits and got help from Matt Bowman who got out of a bases loaded jam. The Cardinals won 4-0 as the Pirates finished 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left nine as base as St. Louis evened the series.

Lynn helped his own cause with a double to left field and following an error on the play by Andrew McCutcheon, Luke Voit scored to make it 2-0 in the fifth. Matt Carpenter followed with single to score Lynn and Tommy Pham doubled home Carpenter for the 4-0 lead off Pirates starter Jameson Taillon.

Tommy Pham had three hits and an RBI for St. Louis. Matt Carpenter went 2 for 4 with an RBI.