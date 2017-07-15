Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Lynn holds off Pirates as Cardinals pick up their ninth shutout of the season

Lynn holds off Pirates as Cardinals pick up their ninth shutout of the season

By

Lance Lynn went 6 1/3 innings and allowed eight hits and got help from Matt Bowman who got out of a bases loaded jam.  The Cardinals won 4-0 as the Pirates finished 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left nine as base as St. Louis evened the series.

Lynn helped his own cause with a double to left field and following an error on the play by Andrew McCutcheon, Luke Voit scored to make it 2-0 in the fifth.  Matt Carpenter followed with single to score Lynn and Tommy Pham doubled home Carpenter for the 4-0 lead off Pirates starter Jameson Taillon.

Tommy Pham had three hits and an RBI for St. Louis. Matt Carpenter went 2 for 4 with an RBI.