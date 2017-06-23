Federal prosecutors say Missouri woman stole thousands from disabled veteran

A September sentencing date has been set for a Missouri woman who admits stealing from a disabled veteran.

Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old Tamara Jones of St. Louis embezzled more than $30,000 from the disabled veteran from 2014 to 2015.

Prosecutors say Jones had been appointed fiduciary through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

She pleaded guilty to one felony count of embezzlement by a Veteran’s fiduciary and faces up to five years in federal prison.

Jones will also have to pay restitution of the embezzled funds.

A federal judge has scheduled a September 22 sentencing date in St. Louis.