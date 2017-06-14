Missourinet

Missouri delegation reacts to shooting at Congressional baseball practice

About 50 gun shots were reportedly fired this morning in Alexandria, VA during practice before Thursday’s annual U.S. Congressional baseball game. Alexandria is a suburb of Washington, D.C. Witnesses say the gunman was carrying an assault-style rifle just after 7 a.m. when he opened fire. Five people were reportedly shot.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, was shot in the hip and taken to a hospital. CBS reports that Scalise is in stable condition and is expected to fully recover. A staffer of Congressman Roger Williams, R-Texas, was reportedly shot. He is recovering from his injuries. Two Capitol police officers assigned to Scalise were also shot. One of the officers was shot in the leg and continued to shoot at the gunman. They are said to be okay. The shooter is in custody.

Law enforcement officials say the situation is stable and there are no additional threats.

Members of Missouri’s Congressional delegation are weighing in on the incident:

Thursday’s scheduled game is a longstanding tradition: Democrats vs. Republicans. It’s one of the few bipartisan events that takes place. Congressmen gather early mornings this time of year to practice for the charity game. About 10 to 15 congressional members were believed to be there. Whether Thursday’s game will continue is unknown.

The House is reportedly not casting any votes today because of the shooting.