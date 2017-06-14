Missouri delegation reacts to shooting at Congressional baseball practice

About 50 gun shots were reportedly fired this morning in Alexandria, VA during practice before Thursday’s annual U.S. Congressional baseball game. Alexandria is a suburb of Washington, D.C. Witnesses say the gunman was carrying an assault-style rifle just after 7 a.m. when he opened fire. Five people were reportedly shot.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, was shot in the hip and taken to a hospital. CBS reports that Scalise is in stable condition and is expected to fully recover. A staffer of Congressman Roger Williams, R-Texas, was reportedly shot. He is recovering from his injuries. Two Capitol police officers assigned to Scalise were also shot. One of the officers was shot in the leg and continued to shoot at the gunman. They are said to be okay. The shooter is in custody.

Law enforcement officials say the situation is stable and there are no additional threats.

Members of Missouri’s Congressional delegation are weighing in on the incident:

Incredibly grateful for our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. (2/2) — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) June 14, 2017

Unspeakable evil. Pray that Rep Scalise, police officers and everyone else will be ok. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 14, 2017

Please people. No partisan politics over this. Let's come together against evil. United by our common decency. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 14, 2017

I'm appalled by the terrible tragedy this morning. Praying for @SteveScalise and others injured — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) June 14, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with @SteveScalise, @CapitolPolice, and all of those involved in the shooting this morning. — Ann Wagner (@RepAnnWagner) June 14, 2017

Praying for @SteveScalise along with everyone else involved in the shooting this morning. — U.S. Rep. Billy Long (@USRepLong) June 14, 2017

My prayers to everyone affected by the terrible events this morning, including @SteveScalise and the brave members of the @CapitolPolice. — Rep. Sam Graves (@RepSamGraves) June 14, 2017

My staff and I are safe. Thoughts and prayers are with my colleagues and staff at the Congressional baseball practice this morning. — Blaine Luetkemeyer (@RepBlainePress) June 14, 2017

Thursday’s scheduled game is a longstanding tradition: Democrats vs. Republicans. It’s one of the few bipartisan events that takes place. Congressmen gather early mornings this time of year to practice for the charity game. About 10 to 15 congressional members were believed to be there. Whether Thursday’s game will continue is unknown.

The House is reportedly not casting any votes today because of the shooting.