Mozeliak shakes up #STLCards coaching staff. Jhonny Peralta designated for assignment

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak announced Friday afternoon that the club would re-assign third base coach Chris Maloney within the organization. Mike Schildt will coach third base and work on outfield defense. With hitting coach Bill Mueller taking a leave of absence, Mark Budaska (Memphis AAA Hitting Coach) joins the club as well as Ron “Pop” Warner.

“I felt like something had to be done. All of us feel responsible for where we are; however, we can’t blow the whole thing up,” said Mozeliak.

When asked if he felt the Cardinals were a playoff team, Mozeliak paused.

“Not if we don’t start hitting.”

In terms of Mike Matheny’s job security, Mozeliak stressed he wants Matheny to have confidence to do the job, but even he knows there is pressure from upstairs to produce.

In a roster move, the club also activated Kolten Wong from the DL and have designated Jhonny Peralta for assignment.

The Cardinals open a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning Friday night at Busch Stadium.