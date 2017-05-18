Columbia College softball headed to NAIA College World Series…bracket released

Third ranked Columbia College softball beat 18th ranked University of Mobile (Ala.) Rams 4-1 for their 17th straight win and advanced to the NAIA Softball World Series in Clermont, Florida. This will be the 16th time the Columbia College softball program has reached national tournament.

A fifth place finish in 2004 was their best showing.

Columbia is the second overall seed and the Cougars are tied with Oklahoma City for the longest NAIA active season-winning streak with 17-straight victories. They will play their first game of the World Series on Saturday, May 25th when they take on the winner of game one between Warner (Fla.) and Ottawa (Kan.) at 5 p.m. Eastern.

The Cougars have a 46-5 record.

Paxton Welch of Jefferson City has dominated on the mound in the postseason. She opened the postseason throwing a perfect game and striking out five in a shortened five inning game that the Cougars won 8-0 over Cumberland, KY. She was in the circle for their victory on Wednesday. The bats stayed hot against Grand View College in a 9-0 win. Allyson Metz of Jefferson City went 5-for-8 with two RBIs in the three games leading up to the World Series. Carly Spalding of Monroe City has 86 hits on the season surpassing the old Columbia record of 84 set in 1996 and she also has 55 stolen bases which broke the single season record of 54 set in 1989.

The Cougars are coached by Wendy Spratt, now in her 23rd season.

NAIA Bracket