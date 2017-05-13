Regional softball ends for three Missouri colleges in D-II

Missouri Western fell behind early and could not come from behind as they were eliminated 7-3 by Winona State in the NCAA Division II Softball Central Regional.

After falling behind 7-0 the Griffons broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning as Katie Klosterman doubled to right field scoring Shelbie Atwell. Sydney Washington singled to right field to drive home Klosterman in the next at-bat.

The Griffons cut the lead to 7-3 as Megan Korgie reached on a fielding error allowing Washington to score.

The Griffons finish with a 38-20 overall record on the season.

The No. 25 ranked University of St. Louis softball team saw Wayne State score six runs on seven hits in the bottom of the sixth inning to erase a 4-1 deficit and rally back for a 7-5 win over the Tritons in the NCAA Midwest Regional #1 championship game. The Tritons forced a deciding game two on the day after earning a 1-0 win earlier in the double-elimination tournament.

The heartbreaking loss ends the season for the region’s top-seeded team, while the fourth-seeded Warriors advance to next weekend’s Super Regional where they’ll face No. 2 seed Southern Indiana in a best of three series for the right to play in the NCAA DII World Series.

UMSL closes its season with a 42-15 record.

Earlier in the regional held in St. Louis the Tritons ended Truman State’s year with a 4-2 victory. The Bulldogs season ended with a 40-23 record.