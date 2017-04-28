Chiefs draft QB-Let’s hope Mahomes turns out better than Blackledge

For the first time since 1983, the Chiefs have selected a quarterback. GM John Dorsey traded up to get Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs traded with Buffalo for the No. 10 pick in the NFL Draft to select Mahomes. The last QB the Chiefs drafted a quarterback in the first round was Todd Blackledge.

Will the Chiefs be patient and let Mahomes sit the next two seasons under Alex Smith to learn? They sure leveraged a lot to pick up the “gunslingin” Red Raider Mahomes.

The Chiefs also gave up this year’s third round pick and next year’s first round pick.