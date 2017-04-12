Odom expects to have DE Frazier back in time for fall camp following surgery on broken arm

Mizzou defensive end Marcell Frazier, who had 7.5 sacks last season playing opposite of Charles Harris, will miss Saturday’s Black and Gold Game after breaking his arm in this past Saturday’s scrimmage. Despite having surgery yesterday, Tigers head coach Barry Odom expects to have his most experienced end ready in plenty of time by the start of Fall Camp in early August.

“We expect him back full ready to roll in June. I hate it because he was having a really good spring and had developed into a really good leadership role. That won’t stop for him. He’ll just be out a couple days and take a little bit to get back from that injury,” said Odom.