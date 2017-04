The Cardinals have a six-year contract extension in place with outfielder Stephen Piscotty, according to multiple reports Monday, and they will announce the deal at a news conference at 1 p.m. CT at Busch Stadium. Piscotty was not yet arbitration-eligible, and his first year of free-agent eligibility was to be 2022.

Piscotty hit .273 with 22 home runs and 85 RBIs in 153 games last year, his first full Major League season. He played in 63 games in 2015 and hit .305.