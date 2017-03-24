Northwest Missouri State to play for D-II National Title

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Northwest Missouri used a 21-9 run early in the second half to earn a chance at the NCAA Division II National Championship with a 79-67 victory over Lincoln Memorial.

The Bearcats shot .654 from the field in the second half and .500 from the three-point line as they erased a six-point deficit to make the national title game.

The Bearcats were led by Justin Pitts who scored a game high 30 points and dished out six assists. Zach Schnieder was in double figures with 13 points going 4 of 6 from beyond the arch. Anthony Woods added 11 points while on the glass Chris-Ebou Ndow pulled down a team best seven rebounds.

The Bearcats will face off with Fairmont State on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m. in the national championship game from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls and can be seen across the nation on CBS.

Story-MIAA