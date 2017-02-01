This session’s audio of Missouri Senate debate not offered on SOS website

The Missouri Secretary of State’s office has not been placing this session’s Senate debate audio on its website. Since 2013, under former Secretary of State Jason Kander, each work day’s audio was available online. The recordings were often posted the next day.

Jay Ashcroft was sworn in as Secretary of State on January 9. Ashcroft’s office and Senate officials are discussing whether to continue publicly offering the audio.

The 2017 legislative session began January 4. None of the recordings from this session during the Kander or Ashcroft administrations are posted.

The House posts its own audio online for each work day.

The recordings in both chambers are available to the public and most often used by members of the press, legislative staff, state departments, lawyers, advocacy groups and special interests.