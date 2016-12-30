Inability to hit shots leads to another bad #Mizzou loss – Anderson reacts to Jackson and Hughes (AUDIO)

“The bottom line of this is you’ve got to make shots,” Missouri coach Kim Anderson said. “I could sit here and draw up plays and do everything else, but at some point, we’ve just got to have that confidence to step up and make shots.”

The Missouri Tigers shot just 37% for the game, including 20% from three-point range and dropped their final non-conference game of the season, 81-76 to Lipscomb on Thursday night at Mizzou Arena.

Mizzou trailed 41-36 at halftime and came out more aggressive in the second to use a 13-4 run to take a 67-62 lead with 5:40 remaining.

The Tigers missed key free throws down the stretch and couldn’t stop the Bisons down the stretch who converted key baskets and free throws in the closing two minutes.

The bright spot for Kim Anderson, if you can believe there was anything positive … his two moves in the starting lineup change played well.

Jordan Barnett and Jordan Geist combined for 33 points. Geist scored 18 points and Barnett went for 15 points and 13 rebounds in his first collegiate start. Kevin Puryear finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

What happened to the Ohio connection?

The Tigers played without freshmen Willie Jackson and Frankie Hughes, both natives of Cleveland.

Jackson announced his intent to transfer out of the program in order to be closer to home and tend to family matters. Kim Anderson explains

Hughes is not suspended, but did not play per Anderson’s decision after he was late in getting back from break and missed practices. Anderson says he expects Hughes to play against LSU