Missouri prosecutors are seeking death penalty in Craig Wood’s murder trial

The murder trial of a southwest Missouri man accused of abducting and killing Hailey Owens in 2014 is expected to take two weeks.

49-year-old Craig Michael Wood of Ash Grove is charged in Greene County Circuit Court with first degree murder, child kidnapping, rape, sodomy and armed criminal action.

Wood is accused of killing ten-year-old Hailey Owens in Springfield in February 2014.

The jury was selected in Platte County, because of extensive news media coverage in the Ozarks.

The jury has been transported to Springfield for the trial, and opening statements are set to begin Monday morning.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Missourinet Springfield television partner KOLR-10 reports the trial is expected to take at least two weeks.

