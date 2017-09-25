Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-25-2017

Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-25-2017

By

Top Stories:  Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt has issued a statement after President Donald Trump targeted the NFL in a series of heated comments over the weekend.  Hunt released a statement Sunday, saying he believes in honoring the American Flag – and also supporting those who made the sacrifices to protect our freedoms – including the right to a differing opinion.  And health care providers in Missouri are worried about funding for several key programs as Congress closes in on a September 30th deadline to renew them.  Among them are Low Volume facilities which treat small quantities of people that are highly dependent on Medicare.