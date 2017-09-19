Mizzou releases 2018 football schedule

Some Mizzou fans may have given up on the 2017 football after Saturday’s game vs Purdue, and the release of the 2018 football schedule by Mizzou athletics is purely coincidental.

The Southeastern Conference finalized the 2018 football schedules for all 14 schools.

The 2018 season will begin with two home non-conference games against UT-Martin on Sept. 1 and Sept. 8 against Wyoming. The Tigers go on the road to face Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind. on Sept. 15. The SEC opener is on Sept. 22 in Columbia against Georgia. After an open date on Sept. 29, the Tigers will take to the road for consecutive games at South Carolina (Oct. 6) and at Alabama (Oct. 13). The Tigers will return home for two weeks, beginning with an Oct. 20 game against Memphis, followed by Kentucky on Oct. 27. The Memphis game will mark Homecoming. Mizzou will alternate away home games each week, beginning with a Nov. 3 game in The Swamp at Florida, followed by a Nov. 10 home game with Vanderbilt. The regular-season schedule closes with a Nov. 17 game at Tennessee, and wraps up with the with Arkansas.

