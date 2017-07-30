Martinez carries Cardinals to victory over Arizona

Jose Martinez hit a game tying two-run homer in the fifth inning and added a third RBI and a sacrifice fly to give St. Louis the lead and Trevor Rosenthal struck out the side in the ninth for his 6th save as the Cardinals kept pace with the Cubs in the NL Central with a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Cardinals remain 4 1/2 games out of first place in the division and just two behind Milwaukee who lost two of three to the World Series Champs.

Lance Lynn picked up the win by going six innings. He gave two runs in the first inning. He finished with four hits, five walks and three strikeouts. Lynn’s name as been rumored as a trade piece with the July 31 deadline approaching.

Tyler Lyons, Matt Bowman and Seung-hwan Oh combined for one hit over two innings of relief to get the game to Rosenthal who needed just 12 pitches, ten thrown for strikes to get the save.