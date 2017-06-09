Royals go down quietly to Astros

The fun lasted for two games and it was back to a quiet night for the bats at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday night.

The Royals were without a hit until the seventh as Lance McCullers worked on a no-hitter and Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer in a five-run ninth as the Astros beat the Royals 6-1.

Lorenzo Cain’s triple ended McCuller’s no-hit bid. He scored on Mike Moustakas’ two-out single to tie the score.

The bright spot was Jason Hammel. He allowed one run and four hits over seven innings. He walked none and struck out four. He was done after 85 pitches.

In the ninth, Kelvin Herrera struggled. After giving up just six homers all of last year, he’s allowed seven this season and was charged with four runs.