Royals find some offense to back strong pitching – Hosmer “We needed this”

Kansas City starter Nate Karns struck out 10 in six-plus innings, Eric Hosmer had three hits and several Royals hitters had good nights as the Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 on Monday night. The Royals matched their season high for runs and set a season high with 13 hits. Drew Butera homered and called a great game behind the plate. Alcides Escobar, Lorenzo Cain, Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield all had two hits each.

“A lot of guys had some good nights,” Hosmer said. “We needed a night like this.”

Karns (2-2) left after 6 1/3 innings, allowing just two runs on six hits and two walks while matching his career high in strikeouts. In all, Royals pitching struck out Tampa Bay hitters 16 times. The Rays lead the majors with 346 strikeouts, an average of just over ten per game.

Karns gave credit to the backup catcher, who not only did damage with his bat, but calling the game.

“I followed Drew back there,” Karns said. “I think I shook him off maybe one time. He had a good feel for them and I just followed his glove around the whole game.”