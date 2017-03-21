Congressman Jason Smith: “Donald Trump will make it to Missouri”; Smith wants President to visit southeast Missouri

You can expect an upcoming visit to the Show-Me State from President Donald Trump (R), according to Missouri Congressman Jason Smith (R-Salem).

Smith serves as the House GOP Conference Secretary.

“Donald Trump will make it to Missouri, and my number one priority is to make sure he’s in southeast Missouri so he knows how good of a welcome he can get,” Smith says.

Smith, who represents 30 counties in southeast and south-central Missouri in Congress, spoke to Missourinet during a recent visit to the Statehouse in Jefferson City.

He was a delegate at the July GOP National Convention. He spoke to millennials and to rural groups in Cleveland, on behalf of then-candidate Trump.

Smith served in the Missouri House from 2005-2013, including stints as Speaker Pro Tem and Majority Whip.