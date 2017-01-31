UPDATE: Christeson has been executed for killing three Missourians

According to a press release from Missouri Corrections Department Spokesman Mike O’Connell, Mark Christeson has been executed. He was scheduled to die by lethal injection at the maximum-security prison in southeast Missouri’s Bonne Terre between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Wednesday. Christeson was pronounced dead at 7:05 p.m.

Christeson and his cousin, Jessie Carter, were convicted of killing 36-year-old Susan Brouk and her two children near Vichy in central Missouri’s Maries County in January 1998. The children were Adrian, 12, and Kyle, who was nine.

Carter later testified against Christeson. Carter, 36, is now serving a life prison sentence, without the possibility of parole.

Governor Greitens (R) denied today Christeson’s petition for clemency.

“As Governor, clemency is a power and a process I take seriously. I have thoughtfully considered the facts of this case. I have done a comprehensive review of the request from Mr. Christeson. After deliberate consideration, I deny clemency. My decision today upholds the decision handed down by the jury and upheld by both state and federal courts,” says Greitens. “As preparations are made to carry out the sentence, I ask that Missourians remember Susan Brouk, Adrian Brouk, and Kyle Brouk at this time and keep their family members and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May God bless them and their families.”

Authorities say Ms. Brouk was raped and her throat was cut. She was thrown into a pond and drowned.

Kyle Brouk was stabbed and held under water, to drown. Adrian died from suffocation, and her body was also dumped in the pond.

Christeson and Carter were both captured in the state of California in February 1998.