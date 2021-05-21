Recipe Index

SEARCH BY CATEGORY
ONE-THIRD GRID LAYOUT
SINGLE COLUMN/SIDEBAR LAYOUT
News, Show Me TodayMixing plastics with asphalt could pave the way for better roads in Missouri
In a joint project with MoDot, the Missouri Center for Transportation Innovation is testing a stretch of Stadium Blvd in Columbia by mixing recycled plastics with asphalt. Dr. Bill Buttlar tells us that this could be the future of Missouri’s roadways as well as addressing the issue of excess plastic waste.
Continue Reading Mixing plastics with asphalt could pave the way for better roads in Missouri
Education, Health / Medicine, News, Show Me Today(AUDIO) Missouri school nurses take on another year with coronavirus around
Missouri school nurses are heading into a second academic year of trying to stop the coronavirus at the school doors. The state has about 1600 school nurses among Missouri’s more than 500 K-12 public school districts – not every school or district has a school nurse on staff. Teri Hansen, the president of the Missouri…
Continue Reading (AUDIO) Missouri school nurses take on another year with coronavirus around
Education, Health / Medicine, News, Show Me Today(AUDIO) Washington University doctor discusses COVID-19 in kids, vaccine-hesitant Missourians
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. This is the first coronavirus vaccine to receive full review by the U.S. regulator. As the delta variant continues to target mainly unvaccinated people, about 44% of Missourians are completely vaccinated. Kaiser Family Foundation polling released in June shows about 30%…
Continue Reading (AUDIO) Washington University doctor discusses COVID-19 in kids, vaccine-hesitant Missourians
Business, Legislature, News, Show Me Today(AUDIO) Missouri restaurant owner talks about dealing with pandemic era challenges
A new state law begins this week that will permanently let Missouri restaurants sell to-go cocktails to customers. During the start of the pandemic, Gov. Mike Parson relaxed some state regulations that gave restaurants this option. The Missouri Legislature then passed a bill this year making the option permanent. Garry Vaught, of central Missouri’s Fulton,…
Continue Reading (AUDIO) Missouri restaurant owner talks about dealing with pandemic era challenges
Crime / Courts, Education, NewsColumbia Public Schools respond to Missouri Attorney General’s lawsuit
Missourinet requested and received a statement from Columbia Public Schools Tuesday, after Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that he sued the district over its mask mandate. In Columbia Public Schools, providing a safe learning environment for all our scholars and staff is our top priority. Because of the district’s safety efforts, our scholars, staff, and families…
Continue Reading Columbia Public Schools respond to Missouri Attorney General’s lawsuit
Crime / Courts, Education, NewsMissouri Attorney General sues Columbia Public Schools — and any school that might impose COVID-19 mask mandates (AUDIO INTERVIEW)
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued Columbia Public Schools district leadership over mask mandates imposed to fight COVID-19 transmission. In a “reverse class-action suit,” the state’s top attorney is also suing any district that imposes a mask mandate on students and staff. Read the full complaint here. Schmitt told Missourinet that the mandate “flies…
Continue Reading Missouri Attorney General sues Columbia Public Schools — and any school that might impose COVID-19 mask mandates (AUDIO INTERVIEW)