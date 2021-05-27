Our Reporters

Brian Hauswirth began at Missourinet in July 2016. He is Senior Capitol Reporter and anchors daily newscasts, simulcasts and special reports from the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, where he primarily covers the Missouri House and numerous legislative committee hearings.

Brian came to Missourinet after serving as the assignment editor at KMIZ Channel 17 (ABC) in Columbia for four years, where he earned awards from the Kansas City Press Club for investigative and beat reporting.

Brian has completed his 22nd season as a college football scoreboard host at Learfield IMG College, where he handles the updates for five major colleges across the nation, including the consistently top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. In addition to Alabama, Brian does scoreboards for Mizzou, Texas Tech, Purdue, and Wyoming football broadcasts.

Brian has years of experience working at local stations, including KMZU Radio in Carrollton, KTRS Radio in St. Louis, KRES-KWIX Radio in Moberly, KLIK Radio in Jefferson City, and KFRU Radio in Columbia, where he earned numerous awards from the Missouri Associated Press Broadcasters. Brian’s “Partyline” show on KLIK Radio earned “Best Radio News Program” in 2004 from the Kansas City Press Club.

Brian has been a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Corrections and for the Missouri Department of Social Services, two of the largest departments in state government.

Brian grew up in Florissant, where his parents still live. He is a 1993 cum laude graduate of Lindenwood College in St. Charles, with a double major in mass communications and history.