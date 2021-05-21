A landing page is an excellent tool for promoting a product or service without any
distraction. There is no navigation bar, blog post articles or out-bound links that
can pull a visitor away from this page.
3 Top Reasons to Buy Recipe Blogger Theme
1: AUTOMATIC PLUGIN INSTALLATION
One of the best things about this theme is automatic plugin installation.
Which means, once you install the theme, all of the plugins used to build
this demo will automatically install for your convenience.
2: STYLED FOR WP RECIPE MAKER
We know that every food bloggers depends on having a well-built and
well-supported recipe plugin for their blog. We have not only included WP
Recipe Maker as a part of the automatic plugin installation but we have also
custom styled it for this theme. Oh, it’s also Gutenberg-editor friendly.
3: GENESIS BLOCKS COLLECTION
Genesis Blocks is a collection of page building blocks for the new Gutenberg
block editor. Building pages with the block editor and Genesis Blocks gives you
more control to quickly create and launch any kind of site you want.