Mixing plastics with asphalt could pave the way for better roads in Missouri by Bill Pollock In a joint project with MoDot, the Missouri Center for Transportation Innovation is testing a stretch of Stadium Blvd in Columbia by mixing recycled plastics with asphalt. Dr. Bill Buttlar tells us that this could be the future of Missouri’s roadways as well as addressing the issue of excess plastic waste.

(AUDIO) Missouri school nurses take on another year with coronavirus around by Alisa Nelson Missouri school nurses are heading into a second academic year of trying to stop the coronavirus at the school doors. The state has about 1600 school nurses among Missouri’s more than 500 K-12 public school districts – not every school or district has a school nurse on staff. Teri Hansen, the president of the Missouri…

(AUDIO) Washington University doctor discusses COVID-19 in kids, vaccine-hesitant Missourians by Alisa Nelson The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. This is the first coronavirus vaccine to receive full review by the U.S. regulator. As the delta variant continues to target mainly unvaccinated people, about 44% of Missourians are completely vaccinated. Kaiser Family Foundation polling released in June shows about 30%…

(AUDIO) Missouri restaurant owner talks about dealing with pandemic era challenges by Alisa Nelson A new state law begins this week that will permanently let Missouri restaurants sell to-go cocktails to customers. During the start of the pandemic, Gov. Mike Parson relaxed some state regulations that gave restaurants this option. The Missouri Legislature then passed a bill this year making the option permanent. Garry Vaught, of central Missouri’s Fulton,…