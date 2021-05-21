Gutenberg Optimized

This theme is optimized with support for special features of the Gutenberg editor. This includes wide and full-width content blocks, block styling, custom colors, custom font sizes, and back end editor styling that matches the front end of your site.

A full-width image

Images, videos, galleries, and other content can also be presented in a wide block that extends beyond the central column at bigger screen widths:

A wide image

Your posts and pages can contain galleries, which are collections of images presented in one or more columns:

Galleries can use the full width, as above, or the wide block and regular content widths:

Video support

This theme also includes styling for wide and full-width videos, such as this one embedded from YouTube:

Your videos can also have captions. This video is by BetsyLife.

Or this video embedded from YouTube:

Quotes

You can pull parts of your content into quotes, such as this one:

Good design is as little as possible. Less, but better, because it concentrates on the essential aspects. Back to purity, back to simplicity. Dieter Rams

Buttons

Insert buttons as calls to action:

Content Boxes

Style paragraphs with custom colors to call attention to text anywhere in your content:

This is a sample paragraph text with a colored background. You can use this to feature content, highlight something important, or provide a call-to-action. Sample link.

Headings

Style headings from level one to six:

Heading level 1

Heading level 2

Heading level 3

Heading level 4

Heading level 5

Heading level 6