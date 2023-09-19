Sen. Bill Eigel enters race for Missouri Governor (LISTEN)

Missouri now has a third Republican entering the race for Governor. His name is Bill Eigel, a current state Senator in the St. Charles region.
He sits down with Anthony Morabith.
Sep 19, 2023
