Mountain lion kills elk in southern Missouri

There’s been a spike in mountain lion sightings in Missouri.

The most recent sighting happened last week in southern Missouri’s Shannon County, and conservation officials have confirmed that it killed an elk. Shannon County is known for outdoor recreation and is home to the Ozarks National Scenic Riverways.

While mountain lions are rare in Missouri, there have been 117 confirmed sightings in the Show-Me State since 1994, including 14 this year. Last year there were only five confirmed sightings.

Back in January, a mountain lion was struck and injured by a car in Franklin County, southwest of St. Louis, but afterwards it got up and walked away.

