St. Louis, the gin capital of the world? (LISTEN)

Take a drive along Highway 94 and the Missouri River and you’ll see signs all along the way promoting Missouri’s growing wine business and of course, St. Louis is the home to the King of Beers. However, StilL 630 now has the distinction of having the best craft gin in the world, not once but twice. Confluence American Gin was named the BEST CRAFT GIN IN THE COUNTRY by the 2023 International Spirits Competition hosted by the American Distilling Institute. David Weglarz is the owner/operator of the St. Louis, Missouri distillery StilL 630 and he joined Show Me Today to talk about his booming success and his passion in life.

