Pawn shop owner sentenced to 20 months for selling stolen property on eBay

A Kansas City pawn shop owner will serve 20 months in federal prison, without parole, for selling stolen merchandise online.

Dennis Russell, 66, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to transport stolen property across state lines. From January of 2017 to July 2021, Russell bought items he knew were stolen from retailers in the Kansas City area, and then sold them on eBay. Prosecutors said he conspired with multiple thieves, known as “boosters,” to steal merchandise from Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowes, Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, and other retail companies.

Russell admitted to selling more than 14,600 stolen items and making more than $744,000. He sat on the board of directors of Rison of KC, which does business as National Pawn in Kansas City.

Copyright 2023, Missourinet.