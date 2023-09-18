The professional sports teams in Missouri have given up on the legislature passing legalized sports betting. Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III joined Show Me Today to explain how our six teams that include the Cardinals, Royals, Chiefs, Blues, St. Louis CITY SC and the Kansas City Current, will try to get a measure on the November 24 ballot for the pubic to decide if Missouri should have legalized sports betting. If all of this falls into place, fans could be betting on games in this state by late summer of 2025.
Missouri’s pro teams make their own push to make sports betting legal (LISTEN)
by Bill Pollock | Sep 18, 2023 | News, Show Me Today, Sports Features
