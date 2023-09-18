Missouri Congressman discusses co-chairing panel looking into impeaching President Biden

An investigation co-led by a Missouri congressman is looking into whether to ask the U.S. House to file articles of impeachment against President Biden.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo. 8th Dist., represents southeastern Missouri in Congress. He told Missourinet that the Biden Administration has blocked efforts by Congress to look into potential influence peddling overseas by the president and by his son, Hunter Biden.

“We are here because two brave whistleblowers – they’ve risked their careers to come forward before the House Ways and Means Committee,” Smith said. “Not only did the Biden Department of Justice run cover for the president’s son, but it’s become clear that President Biden lied when he said he had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings.”

Smith said prior efforts to investigate these allegations have been blocked.

“Since I released the two IRS whistleblower testimony on June 22nd, myself, Jim Jordan, and Jamie Comer (have) sent 16 investigative letters to the Biden administration. And in all 16, they have stonewalled information and documents.”

Jordan, R-Ohio, chairs the House Judiciary Committee, and Comer, R-Kentucky, chairs the House Oversight Committee. The two are co-chairing the impeachment inquiry along with Smith.

Smith said there is no deadline to complete the review.

In a statement, the Democratic Party called the impeachment probe a “sham,” and accused Republicans in Congress of seeking revenge on behalf of former president Donald Trump.

