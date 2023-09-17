Mevis kicks historic field goal and bails out Coach Drink as Tigers top Wildcats

Last season, just about a year ago. It was Week 4 of the college football season and Eli Drinkwitz displayed amazing playcalling and time management in the fourth quarter at Auburn. With 1:30 to play and at their own 43, Mizzou meticulously picked apart Auburn’s defense. 8-yards here, 9-yards there, a 5-yard run. Then Drinkwitz dialed up a play for wide receiver Dominic Lovett and Brady Cook found him on a beautiful pass and catch to the Auburn three. Take a couple of kneel-downs, and have Auburn burn timeouts. Even used one of Missouri’s timeouts to set up Harrison Mevis for a chip-shot 26-yard field goal…and he missed.

Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Faurot Field Mevis returned the favor after Drinkwitz nearly botched up the ending of this game against K-State. Let’s be honest, he did botch it up.

“Totally 100% on me…completely boneheaded, but sometimes your players bail you out,” said Drinkwitz after a delay of game penalty backed Mevis up to a 61-yard attempt as opposed to 56, which isn’t much easier when the yardage is that large.

Redemption for Mevis and a record for the SEC. Longest FG in conference history.

As called by Mike Kelly & heard on the @varsity app: pic.twitter.com/I8LueSAntg — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 16, 2023

While we’re at it Mizzou fans, let’s stop booing the quarterback. The kid gutted through most of last season with a bad shoulder and after hurting his knee in this game, managed to throw 14-of-20 for 170 yards and one touchdown in the second half. Most of that came late after Kirby Moore decided to call more downfield passes after getting very conservative to start the third quarter. Brady is all grit. He’s not perfect but will give Mizzou everything he has. It would be great to see the fanbase get behind him.

“I hear it. It’s hard,” said Cook after the game. “This is my dream school all I want to do is play quarterback here. I’d like if everyone else wanted me to play quarterback here.”

The Tigers 30-27 win over 15th ranked K-State is the third win over a ranked team from Eli Drinkwitz but this is by far his signature program win at the moment at Mizzou. The Tigers go for a 4-0 start next Saturday in St. Louis when the Tigers face Memphis and within the hour after the Tigers win on Saturday, over 1,000 additional tickets were bought for the Tigers vs Tigers matchup.

The game vs. Memphis starts at 6:30.