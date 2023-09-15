Wentzville GM Assembly plant starts the UAW picket line

America’s “big 3” automakers and the United Auto Workers union have yet to reach an agreement.

Strikes began early this morning and, instead of the usual company-wide strike, targeted work stoppages will begin one at a time at several auto plants across the U.S., according to a report from Reuters. One of those plants that kicked off the picketing was the General Motors plant in Wentzville.

Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush showed support for the union on the U.S. House Floor.

“Auto workers have built a quarter of a trillion dollars in profits for the Big Three for Ford, for GM, for Stellantis in the past decade, including $21 billion in the first six months of 2023, yet workers are currently making 10% less in wages, real wages that they made last year,” said Bush.

The Wentzville GM plant makes up UAW Local 2250. Over 4,000 employees work there.

According to GM, the plant makes mid-sized trucks and full-size van models, which includes the Chevy Colorado and Express and GMC Canyon and Savana.

Requests from the union include a more than 40-percent pay raise, a four-day work week at full-time pay, and a return to traditional pensions.

“Our workers deserve fair wages,” says Bush. “Our workers, they deserve better benefits and safe working conditions. They deserve to be rewarded for their sacrifices that they made and the profits that they have built. To UAW Local 2250, know that I have your back.”

Missourinet has reached out to UAW Local 2250, which could not be reached for comment.

