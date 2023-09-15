Increased cases of nearsighted-ness linked to possible extended smartphone use (LISTEN)

New technology is leading to different and unique types of eye problems. It might be time to schedule an eye exam.
Anthony Morabith speaks with Dr. Premilla Banwait, Vice President of clinical programs at United Healthcare Vision.
by [email protected] | Sep 15, 2023 | News
New technology is leading to different and unique types of eye problems. It might be time to schedule an eye exam.
Anthony Morabith speaks with Dr. Premilla Banwait, Vice President of clinical programs at United Healthcare Vision.
Missouri Department of Revenue working to shorten lines at license offices
Missouri Department of Revenue working to shorten lines at license offices - Missourinet
Efforts are underway to shorten the wait times at privately-run license offices in Missouri, which contract with the...
www.missourinet.com
Missouri Department of Revenue working to shorten lines at license offices
https://www.missourinet.com/2023/09/07/missouri-department-of-revenue-working-to-shorten-lines-at-license-offices/
Missouri PSC argues optional Time-Of-Use rate plan saves money
https://www.missourinet.com/2023/09/07/missouri-psc-argues-optional-time-of-use-rate-plan-saves-money/
Drought conditions have worsened over the last week, with the percentage of the state that is Abnormally Dry increasing from 72% to 78% and the percentage in Extreme Drought moving from 5% to almost 9%. Avoid activities that could spark a fire based on local conditions.