Classifying 911 dispatch members as first responders in Missouri (LISTEN)

by | Sep 14, 2023 | News

Rep. Chad Perkins, R-Bowling Green, posing in his Jefferson City office (property of Missourinet)

Rep. Chad Perkins, R-Bowling Green, posing in his Jefferson City office (property of Missourinet)

A bill that became law in Missouri now classifies 911 dispatch members as first responders.

Anthony Morabith talks with Republican Representative Chad Perkins of Bowling Green.