Missouri Congressman chosen to co-chair impeachment inquiry into President Biden

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo. 8th Dist., will play a prominent role in whether the U.S. House of Representatives decides to impeach President Biden.

The Republican who represents southeastern Missouri was chosen Tuesday by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to co-chair an impeachment inquiry, along with congressmen James Comer, R-Kentucky, and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. The inquiry will look into whether the president and members of his family engaged in influence peddling with other countries and corporations across the globe.

In a statement, the Democratic National Committee called the inquiry a “sham” and accused Republicans of exacting political revenge on behalf of former president Donald Trump.

