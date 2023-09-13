Establishing a statewide list for Parkinson’s Disease (LISTEN)

by | Sep 13, 2023 | News

State Rep. Travis Smith (R-Twin Bridges) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City on May 14, 2021 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Efforts to try and treat a known brain disease in Missouri have reached phase one.

Anthony Morabith talks to State Representative Travis Smith about the Parkinson’s Disease Registry Act.