Establishing a statewide list for Parkinson’s Disease (LISTEN)

Efforts to try and treat a known brain disease in Missouri have reached phase one.
Anthony Morabith talks to State Representative Travis Smith about the Parkinson’s Disease Registry Act.
by [email protected] | Sep 13, 2023 | News
Efforts to try and treat a known brain disease in Missouri have reached phase one.
Anthony Morabith talks to State Representative Travis Smith about the Parkinson’s Disease Registry Act.
Missouri Department of Revenue working to shorten lines at license offices
Missouri Department of Revenue working to shorten lines at license offices - Missourinet
Efforts are underway to shorten the wait times at privately-run license offices in Missouri, which contract with the...
www.missourinet.com
Missouri Department of Revenue working to shorten lines at license offices
https://www.missourinet.com/2023/09/07/missouri-department-of-revenue-working-to-shorten-lines-at-license-offices/
Missouri PSC argues optional Time-Of-Use rate plan saves money
https://www.missourinet.com/2023/09/07/missouri-psc-argues-optional-time-of-use-rate-plan-saves-money/
Drought conditions have worsened over the last week, with the percentage of the state that is Abnormally Dry increasing from 72% to 78% and the percentage in Extreme Drought moving from 5% to almost 9%. Avoid activities that could spark a fire based on local conditions.