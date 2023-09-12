Missouri Supreme Court judge chosen, with women making up the majority

Missouri has a new Supreme Court judge. Gov. Mike Parson has chosen Kelly Broniec to serve on the high court.

Broniec is the chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, in St. Louis.

“I understand that my responsibility as a member of the court is to decide the important cases that come before the court conscientiously promptly and consistently with the law as written,” she said during a news conference today.

The appointment makes the state’s highest court currently held by a majority of women.

“It’s a very special opportunity for me and for the court,” said Broniec. “I come from a small town and to have this opportunity to serve on the court with three other women and knowing that it’s one of only 11 states in the country to have majority women on the state’s highest court is quite an honor.”

The other women currently sitting on the bench are Judges Patricia Breckenridge, Mary Russell, and Robin Ransom. Breckenridge is set to retire next month.

Broniec earned her bachelor of arts, summa cum laude, in business administration from what is now William Woods University in Fulton. Her law degree is from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.

Broniec takes over for Judge George Draper III, who has retired.

“I will do my best to bring common sense practicality and respect for the rule of law to my work at the court, along with the important values of humility, kindness, and hard work that I learned from my grandparents, Ray and Dot Schwinker, who raised my sister and I, and who I know are looking down proudly today,” she said.

Broniec, of Montgomery City, will begin serving on the bench within the next 30 days.

Parson chose Broniec from a list of top three recommendations from the Missouri Appellate Judicial Commission.

