Honoring 9/11 victims on this Patriot Day

Never forget. That is the slogan sometimes used when referring to the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001.

Today is Patriot Day, a national day of mourning to remember the 9/11 attacks. Members of Al-Qaeda carried out the largest attack on U.S. soil by hijacking four planes on 9/11, ramming two into the World Trade Center in New York City, one into the Pentagon, and other in a Pennsylvania field.

Many memorial ceremonies are organized to honor the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks. Thousands of others were injured.

Patriot Day is not a federal holiday; schools and businesses remain open today.

The U.S. flag will fly at half-staff at all U.S. government buildings throughout the world today.

