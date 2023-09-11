Graves agrees with Biden’s latest support package for Ukraine

The U.S. has pledged another billion dollars in aid to Ukraine, as the country attempts to push back Russian forces in the ongoing war. The package provides $275 million in military aid with the rest humanitarian aid as Ukraine copes with the devastation of war.

Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, a Republican, supports the Biden administration’s move to shore up Ukraine’s military force and supply aid to the war-torn country.

“People criticize me because of my support and giving Ukraine the the resources that they need,” Graves told Missourinet affiliate KFEQ in St. Joseph. “But here’s the thing that worries me, if Russia moves through Ukraine and then they go into the Baltic states, and that’s Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, they are a part of NATO, which means we will have boots on the ground and we will have men and women in uniform in there fighting the Russians. So, we have to do everything we can to prevent them from ever doing that and that is Ukraine. Because if they (Russia) go into a NATO country, it’s it’s a big problem for the United States. A big problem.”

Graves is puzzled by the Biden administration’s hesitance to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

“When it comes to things like decisions like that, you know, I have a hard time questioning the president on him because I don’t know what intelligence that he is getting that is contrary to what what I’m getting,” said Graves.

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, a fellow Republican, thinks the U.S. should be putting its resources towards defending itself against China, instead of helping Ukraine.

By Brent Martin, of Missourinet affiliate KFEQ in St. Joseph

Copyright © 2023