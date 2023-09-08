The Kansas City Chiefs sure looked like they could have used Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones, but they’re not out there and the reality is Andy Reid needs the rest of the team to step up and it didn’t happen in the season-opening 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions. Hear from Reid, Patrick and Nick Bolton on this segment of Show Me Today.
Nothing “Super” about Chiefs first game (LISTEN)
by Bill Pollock | Sep 8, 2023 | News, Show Me Today, Sports Features
