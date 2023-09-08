Hawley wants McConnell to step down as US Senate GOP leader

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, thinks it’s time for U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, to step down as Republican leader in the upper chamber.

He told a group of reporters in Washington DC Wednesday that it’s puzzling that some Republicans question Democrat Joe Biden’s ability to perform as president while praising McConnell’s leadership of Senate Republicans.

“I don’t think you can have it both ways,” Hawley said. “I mean, if you’re concerned about the President’s ability to do his job – and I am, and a lot of Republicans say they are – then you’ve got to be concerned when it’s somebody from your own party. Right? I mean, it can’t be sauce for the goose but not for the gander.”

Both Biden and McConnell have been questioned about their abilities to perform their jobs due to their ages and perceived health issues. McConnell is 81 years old, and Biden will turn 81 in November. McConnell has frozen up during at least two televised press conferences this summer, the most recent happening last week.

“In my home state of Missouri, I was asked everywhere I went about Senator McConnell, and I mean, everywhere I went,” Hawley told reporters. “The Missouri State Fair, farmers meetings, business meetings — my view is that 2024 is an awfully important election. We should have taken back the Senate last year (and) we didn’t. This is our shot to take it back, and I just hope we’re going to be focused on that.”

Hawley also said he doesn’t like how McConnell is running the Senate Republican caucus.

“Is he able to do the job? I mean, he’s gonna have to answer that question,” he said. “Do I think he should be the leader? No.”

Last year he supported Florida Senator Rick Scott’s failed bid to take over as Republican leader.

“(McConnell is) not my choice for leader, he hasn’t been, and that hasn’t changed.”

McConnell, meanwhile, told reporters at a press conference Wednesday that he will finish his current terms as both Minority Leader and as Kentucky’s senior senator. McConnell’s senate term ends in January 2027.

